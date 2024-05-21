Saga Reaches One Day Volume of $82.51 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Saga token can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00003356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $217.95 million and $82.51 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,008,831,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,223,580 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,008,706,233 with 93,177,775 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.32441333 USD and is up 13.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $78,580,404.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

