Seven Mile Advisory Buys 502 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Oracle were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,889. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $97.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a market cap of $342.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

