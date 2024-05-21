Seven Mile Advisory Has $359,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.76. 3,323,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,212. The stock has a market cap of $274.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $4,293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,527,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,320,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total value of $4,293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,527,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,320,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,499 shares of company stock valued at $186,213,784. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

