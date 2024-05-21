Seven Mile Advisory Has $378,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Shell were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

