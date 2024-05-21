Seven Mile Advisory Has $461,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,003,000 after purchasing an additional 421,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,991 shares of company stock worth $35,915,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.15. 3,787,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.32. The company has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.