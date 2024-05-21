Seven Mile Advisory Purchases Shares of 1,781 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,781 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Price Performance
Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $155.78. 5,878,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,181. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.
Insider Activity at Target
In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.96.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.