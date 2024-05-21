Seven Mile Advisory Sells 344 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Seven Mile Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. 5,213,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,024. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

