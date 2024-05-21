Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $57.85. 2,961,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,230,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

