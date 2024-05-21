SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 6.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 12,079,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 48,821,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $408,765.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,681.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,130 shares of company stock worth $2,188,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

