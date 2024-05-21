S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.46. The company had a trading volume of 846,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.