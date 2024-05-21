SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.23. 3,669,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

