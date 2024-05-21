SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,564,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,471 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 481,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 93,207 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 720,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,668. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

