SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 3.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

MDY traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $551.16. The company had a trading volume of 319,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,129. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.