Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $571.53. The company had a trading volume of 578,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $557.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.20 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

