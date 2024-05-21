Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Reduced by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.96.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,621. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

