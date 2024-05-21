Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 2.2%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.69 and last traded at $178.86. Approximately 31,634,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 100,413,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a market cap of $595.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 102,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $187,775,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

