Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up about 3.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %
TCBI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,269. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,004 shares of company stock worth $235,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on TCBI. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
