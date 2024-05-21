Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up about 3.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,269. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,004 shares of company stock worth $235,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TCBI. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

