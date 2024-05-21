The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up approximately 21.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned about 2.14% of The Ensign Group worth $135,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 196,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,703. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

