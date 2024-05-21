The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 242,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

