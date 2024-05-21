The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 242,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.17.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
