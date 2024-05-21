The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 144,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TJX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.70. 6,865,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

