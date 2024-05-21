The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

Toro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. 2,171,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $106.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.