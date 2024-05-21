Tieton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,505 shares during the quarter. Myers Industries accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Myers Industries worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 229,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $585.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYE. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

