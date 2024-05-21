Tieton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,765 Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,212,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

