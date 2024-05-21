Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. NMI accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of NMI worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NMI by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NMI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,175. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

