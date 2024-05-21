Tieton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Newpark Resources makes up about 3.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Newpark Resources worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NR

Newpark Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.