Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 14,760 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Medallion Financial makes up 4.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Medallion Financial worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $125,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFIN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 48,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,239. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $187.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.08.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

