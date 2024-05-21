Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ADTRAN worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ADTRAN by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in ADTRAN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

ADTRAN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 426,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,896. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $422.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $225.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

