Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 732,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Geospace Technologies makes up 5.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Geospace Technologies worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,140,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,067.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 27.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 115,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,140. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Geospace Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading

