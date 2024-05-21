Tieton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Regional Management comprises about 1.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $98,558.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,825,876.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,378 shares of company stock worth $710,462. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. 17,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $280.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

