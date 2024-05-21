TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given a $114.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been given a $114.00 target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

TJX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,588,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,859. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,444,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 59,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,459,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

