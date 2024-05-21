Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 26,607 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 19,081 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 11.3 %

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,590,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $21.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

