Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 26,607 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 19,081 call options.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 11.3 %
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,590,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $21.09.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
