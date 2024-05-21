Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Increased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 1.3% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.76. 625,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,334. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $336.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

