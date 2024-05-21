TSA Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 694,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,009. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.