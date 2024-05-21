TSA Wealth Managment LLC Invests $411,000 in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SUSL traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $94.82.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
