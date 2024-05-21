TSA Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 101,383 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,917,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.0% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12,494.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,470,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.25. 777,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average of $153.23.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

