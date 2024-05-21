TSA Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 16,822 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.74. 1,827,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

