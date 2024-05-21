TSA Wealth Managment LLC Takes $4.03 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.9% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after buying an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,734,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,659,000 after buying an additional 2,408,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,234,000 after buying an additional 2,040,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

KO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. 9,792,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,533,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.