TSA Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.4% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
ESGU stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,161. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
