UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 969,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,036,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.