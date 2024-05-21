United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $145.42. 2,741,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

