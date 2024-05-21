UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 541.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,645. The company has a market capitalization of $482.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.04.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.