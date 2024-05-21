Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 534,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

