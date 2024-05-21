Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,752. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.