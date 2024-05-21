Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,752. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
