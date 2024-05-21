Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Davis R M Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $88,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.31. The stock had a trading volume of 339,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,698. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
