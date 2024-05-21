Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

