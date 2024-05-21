Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Boosted by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 30.0% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $201,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $112.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.