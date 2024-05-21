Venus (XVS) Price Tops $9.96 on Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $158.18 million and $8.47 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $9.96 or 0.00014292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,888,789 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

