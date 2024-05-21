Verdad Advisers LP Has $499,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,837,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

BHP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.63. 1,787,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

