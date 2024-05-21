Verdad Advisers LP Has $560,000 Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Universal Logistics accounts for about 1.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Universal Logistics worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Down 3.7 %

ULH traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. 75,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,952. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $1.26. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $491.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULH. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.