Verdad Advisers LP Takes $247,000 Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,319,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,468,000 after purchasing an additional 346,610 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $5,771,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 290.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 239,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 177,926 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Perion Network Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PERI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 395,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,020. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $566.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.